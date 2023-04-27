Baer Stephen Charles Baer Stephen Charles Baer, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Payson, Utah, on April 20, 2023.
Stephen was born in Oakland, California, on January 12, 1944, to Theodore Joseph Baer Jr. and Mavis Afton Shirley.
He met and married Susan Rae Sorensen from Malad, Idaho in January of 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Stephen was a beloved music teacher at Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho 2005-2010.
A funeral service for Stephen will be held in Malad, Idaho, on Friday, April 28th, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm prior to the service. A burial will follow the service at the Malad City Cemetery.
