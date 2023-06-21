Marga Lee Backes

Backes Marga Lee Backes Marga Lee Backes, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home.

Marga Lee was born on June 27, 1945, in Pocatello, Idaho to Hamp and Mildred (Jones) Claunch. She grew up in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. She furthered her education at Idaho State University in which she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Speech. Marga Lee married the love of her life, James Backes in 1971. They resided in Terre Haute, Indiana where they later moved to Tucson, Arizona upon retirement. After James Backes passing, Marga Lee returned home to Idaho to be closer to her family.

