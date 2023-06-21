Backes Marga Lee Backes Marga Lee Backes, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home.
Marga Lee was born on June 27, 1945, in Pocatello, Idaho to Hamp and Mildred (Jones) Claunch. She grew up in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. She furthered her education at Idaho State University in which she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Speech. Marga Lee married the love of her life, James Backes in 1971. They resided in Terre Haute, Indiana where they later moved to Tucson, Arizona upon retirement. After James Backes passing, Marga Lee returned home to Idaho to be closer to her family.
Marga Lee is survived by her two brothers Michael Claunch and Gregory Claunch. Here oldest brother Gary Claunch preceded her in death 1975. She also has many nieces and nephews who absolutely adored her.
Marga Lee led a successful realtor and interior design career. This stemmed from her charming personality and quick wit. She always had a joke to lighten the hearts of those around her. Marga Lee's smile was infectious. She surrounded herself with many wonderful friends who cherished her spunky spirit, giving heart and kind soul. Marga Lee loved all of her four legged-babies and was survived by Lilly, who is being cared for by a warm and loving family.
Marga Lee brought so much love to those of us who were blessed to be in her life. A Celebration of Life will be held at Marga Lee's home on Saturday July 8, 2023, between 2pm- 4pm.
Services by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa, ID. 208-467-7300
