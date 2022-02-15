Babcock Richard H. Babcock Richard H. Babcock, 90, of Twin Falls, Idaho formerly of Pocatello, Idaho passed away in his home surrounded by loving family on February 9th. He was born October 16th, 1931 in Pocatello, Idaho to Kenneth and Vesa Babcock. As a child growing up during the Depression, his father had to find work in many different parts of the country, which meant Richard had a rich variety of different cities and towns to grow up in. Upon graduating from high school, he continued his education at Idaho State University, where he studied Business. Before finishing his studies, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Years later, he enlisted in the Idaho National Guard and reached the rank of Sergeant Major. While working at a dry cleaner in Holladay, Utah, he met Christine Holmgren and they were married April 14, 1967. They had lived in Granger, Utah for several years and had three sons born during that time. In 1975, they moved to Pocatello, Idaho where they owned and operated Fashion Cleaners for over 39 years until Richard had retired at the age of eighty-two. After selling the business, Richard and Christine moved to Nampa, Idaho to be closer to family. Richard was previously married to Bonnie Bower and had two sons, Richard and Jeffrey. Throughout his life he managed to have many happenstance encounters with luminaries such as Gary Cooper, Ernest Hemingway, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Jack Palance, Henry Fonda, and Claudette Colbert. Richard was a gifted storyteller and enjoyed regaling others with his tales of events in his life. His favorite past-time was getting in a boat, dropping in a Rapala or two, and trolling for fish while listening to his favorite music. In 2021, he celebrated 32 years of sobriety and was involved with Alcoholics Anonymous leadership. During those years, he had provided sage advice and sponsorship to those dealing with substance abuse issues. Richard was preceded in death by his mother and father, his two brothers, his son Jeffrey, grandson Shane Peterson, and his wife, Christine. He is survived by his sons Richard (Teresa) of Nampa, Dan (Joy) of Nampa, Mike (Brenda) of Kuna, Ryan (Brook) of Twin Falls, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal shelter. Arrangements have been provided by Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho.
