Austin Vernon W. Austin Vernon W. Austin, 84, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at his home in Groveland.
Vernon was born October 19, 1938 in Darby, Montana, the son of Philo Rulon Austin and Verla Barrus Austin.
Vernon was raised in Groveland and Moreland where he attended schools. He graduated from the new Snake River High School which was combined from the Moreland and Thomas High Schools. He continued his education at Utah State University where he studied geology.
On November 2, 1962, Vernon and Edna Ellen Hebdon were married in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Vernon worked as a log home builder.
Vernon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a scout master and Elders Quorum secretary. He and his wife served a mission to the Nauvoo, Illinois Mission and were there when the new temple was announced. He participated in the preparing on the building site.
He was secretary in the FFA and was a silver explorer. He enjoyed building things in his spare time.
Vernon is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Edna Austin; his daughter, Reva Ellen (Bruce Craig) McAllister and son, Oran Philo Austin; son-in-law Michael LeFevre; siblings, Connie Jorgensen Bridges Helms Morris, Lloyd Hale (Ann) Austin, Kenny (Margie) Smith and Carol (James) Stratton, Jay Smith, Kay Smith, Brent (Jeanine) Smith, Arden (Jan) Smith and Vicki (Mike) Gregory; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Nicholas Vernon Austin and daughter Norita Victoria LeFevre, a grandson Scott Austin McAllister.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Interment will be in the Groveland Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family at hawkerfuneralhome.com
