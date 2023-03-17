Atwood Russ "Atdog" Atwood Russell J. Atwood, 64, passed away on March 10, 2023. He was born June 8, 1958 in St. Anthony, Idaho. Throughout his childhood, the family moved many times following his dad's career "chasing the crusher." Over the years, he and his 2 brothers were experts in raising hell, leaving their mark everywhere they lived. They eventually settled in Blackfoot where he graduated high school in 1976. Within days of graduating, and up until the day of retirement in 2013, he worked hard as a skilled equipment operator, building the highways and byways of the Northwest. He was a proud lifetime member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. Atdog worked hard and played harder. Russ was a true mountain man, he loved camping, wrestling bears, fishing and hunting in the "secret" spots, and just enjoying the flora and the fauna of nature. Nam-myoho-renge-kyo. He embodied the motto "Live to Ride and Ride to Live". He spent his life racing anything with an engine, from dirt bikes to snowmobiles but his real love was riding his ol' girl Senility full throttle. Friends quickly became family and their adventures and stories about Atdog will live through the ages. Kimmi has been Russ's riding buddy and love for 17 years and she is honored to have shared those years together. Russ taught his 3 kids the tough lessons of life in the gentlest way he knew how, and looking back, they wouldn't have wanted it any other way. He had an infinite spark in his heart for his 4 grandkids and his influence on them is apparent to anyone that knows them. Atdog - The man, the myth, the legend - Enjoy your eternal ride and don't ride faster than your guardian angel can fly!! Preceded in death by his mother, Joyce. Jay's wife, Cindi. And his two favorite pups, Coke and Jingles. Survived by his pops, Jay. Brothers: John and Clay. Sister: Rhonda. Children: Ariane and son in law Eric, Chaney, and Jess. Grandchildren: Huckleberry, Tater, Budger, and Benny Boy. And endless extended family and brothers and sisters from other misters. A celebration of life will be held June 10, 2023 and his family will send out more information at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
