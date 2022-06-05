Arntzen Murlaine Arntzen Murlaine (Mimi) Arntzen, our dear mother, passed away on May 26, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho with family by her side. She was born in 1934 in Willmar, Minnesota and moved to Colorado Springs with her husband (the late Randy Arntzen) and her 2 children in 1965. She is survived by her daughter, Renae Salazar (Gary) and her son, Regan Arntzen (Sue), 2 granddaughters and 4 great-grandchildren. Mimi worked for Mountain Bell/AT&T for 35 years. She was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. She joyfully volunteered for many years in their Get Set program and was a long-term member of the Pathfinder Sunday School class. She attended Bible Study Fellowship for many years. Mimi loved her church, playing tennis and hiking, but her greatest joy was her family. At her request, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
