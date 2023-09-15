Armstrong WIlson R. Armstrong Wilson R. Armstrong 1941-2023, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Our beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and dentist, Wilson R. ("Dick") Armstrong, peacefully passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Wilson passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Wilson began his life on February 13, 1941 in St. Anthony, Idaho, as the oldest of five children of Wilson and Venice Taylor Armstrong. Of his siblings, Wilson is survived by his sister, Diana, and his brother, Daniel.
Wilson led a remarkable life filled with love, laughter, and a profound dedication to his family. He was a father of four: Shanna Acor (Daryn), Richard John (Cheryl), Damon Taylor (Debbie), and Amber Opheikens (Chet). He embraced his role as father with unwavering love and guidance throughout his life. His enduring 60-year marriage to his bride and best friend, Judy, was a testament to the strength of their bond and a source of inspiration to all who knew them.
After battling and surviving polio as a teenager, Wilson graduated high school from Idaho Falls High in 1958. From there, he went on to higher education at Brigham Young University receiving a degree in Zoology, and then attending dental school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
In addition to his wife and children, Wilson leaves behind a legacy of love in his 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. His love and wisdom will continue to resonate through the generations he touched.
Wilson served tirelessly and faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Many knew him as Bishop and Stake President, and he served in many other posts. He served a full-time mission as a young elder in the New England States mission, and then, with his wife, served faithful missions in Palmyra, New York, and Bismark, North Dakota.
Professionally, Wilson was a distinguished dentist who made a lasting impact in both military and private practice. He set the highest standards of care, earning the respect and gratitude of countless patients whose smiles he brightened over the years.
But Wilson's true legacy lies in his teaching and living the true love of the Savior, Jesus Christ. This principle defined his character and guided his actions, leaving an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to know him. He truly led his family, congregations, and others around him by kindness and example. His unwavering integrity, kindness, and resilience served as a beacon of guidance for all who had the privilege of knowing him. Whether it was in his professional pursuits, his dedication to his family, or his commitment to church service, Wilson set a standard of excellence that inspired and uplifted those around him. His legacy of true Christ-like love and kindness will continue to inspire and influence the lives of many, reminding us of the powerful impact one person can have on the world.
Wilson's passing leaves a void in our hearts, but his memory will forever be a source of strength and inspiration. His unwavering love for his family and his commitment to his faith serve as a reminder of the values that truly matter in life.
A celebration of Wilson's life will be held on 11:00 am Saturday, September 16 at the Blackfoot Idaho 6th Ward church, 660 Teton Drive, Blackfoot, Idaho. Family and friends will gather for a viewing from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday September 15 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID and again for one hour prior to the service at the church. Graveside military honors and burial will follow at the Grove City Cemetery.
Please join us in remembering and celebrating the life of a remarkable man who touched our hearts and enriched our lives in countless ways. Wilson's legacy will continue to shine brightly in our hearts, forever.
