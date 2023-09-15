WIlson R. Armstrong

Armstrong WIlson R. Armstrong Wilson R. Armstrong 1941-2023, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Our beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and dentist, Wilson R. ("Dick") Armstrong, peacefully passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Wilson passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Wilson began his life on February 13, 1941 in St. Anthony, Idaho, as the oldest of five children of Wilson and Venice Taylor Armstrong. Of his siblings, Wilson is survived by his sister, Diana, and his brother, Daniel.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.