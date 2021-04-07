Armstrong Rodney Armstrong Rodney M. Armstrong, 83, of Blackfoot, passed away, April 2, 2021 at his home after a courageous six year battle with cancer. Rod was born in Goshen, Idaho to Malia and Effie Armstrong. Rod married Carol Joy Hewitt in Aberdeen, Idaho and they were blessed with four children, Clint, Rick, Wade, and Shelly. Rod farmed, ranched, ran cutter teams and won the Idaho State Championship, he had race horses, he had a gas station in Aberdeen, ran the Aberdeen Lumber Store, Rockford Lumber Store, Tyhee Home Center, and Yellowstone Glass. He ran a guided hunting camp, loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends, taking day trips to Yellowstone Park, and working in the yard. Rod was a member of the Blackfoot Elks Lodge. Rod is survived by his loving wife, Carol; children, Rick Armstrong, Wade (Shawna) Armstrong, and Shelly Armstrong; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Reed Armstrong; and son, Rodney Clint Armstrong. A special thank you to Heritage Home Health and Hospice and Comfort Home Care. Pursuant to Rod's wishes there will be no formal funeral service held. Family will meet with friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Aberdeen Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
