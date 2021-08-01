Armstrong Lori Jo Armstrong On Tuesday, July 27, 2021; Lori Jo Armstrong returned to the arms of her Heavenly Father and loving parents. She was surrounded by family and was 56 years old. She passed away from Congestive Heart Failure. She was in the care of Encompass Hospice. Lori was born on April 21, 1965 to Hyrum and Madonna (Barbre) Mikesell; In Pocatello, Idaho. She spent her entire life in Chubbuck, Idaho where she was educated in the Pocatello School District. She Graduated from Highland High School in 1983, where she was active in pep club and color guard. It is here, in Chubbuck, that she met her devoted and loving husband, Gary Lynn Armstrong. They married January 30, 1985 and shared 36 wonderful years together. They had two beautiful daughters, Amy and Jamie. She worked numerous jobs throughout her young adult life, but settled into different roles within Bannock County. She worked for many years at the Elections office, in the courthouse. Following that, she spent her last working days at the Bannock County Landfill, where she was affectionately known as "Dumpster Dolly". She was known for her wit, humor, and competency. She took great pride in traveling to schools and teaching kids about the landfill, water, and recycling. Lori was a lover of the outdoors, and enjoyed camping, fishing, gold panning, and family drives through the mountains. Lori loved reading, playing board games, going to the horse races, roller skating, shopping, crafting, and sports. She enjoyed the holidays and was renowned for hosting the best Christmas Eve parties. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her daughters strong values. She believed in the power of prayer and had a strong testimony of her Savior. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a Primary Teacher, Mutual Leader, and served in the Relief Society. Lori found joy in serving others and had a heart of gold. She was a great inspiration for everyone she encountered. We take comfort knowing she is free from her suffering. However, she will be dearly missed and in the hearts of those she has touched forever. Lori is survived by her husband Gary Armstrong, daughter Amy Armstrong, daughter Jamie Armstrong, brother Darren (Felicia) Mikesell, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Hyrum and Madonna Mikesell, and her sister Korlinda Vargason. The family would like to thank all of those that loved and cared for her with Encompass Hospice. We are especially grateful for her nurse Heather and Chaplain Annique. Funeral services for Lori will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m on Thursday, August 5, 2021 and one hour prior to the services on Friday. Interment will follow the services in the Mountain View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com
