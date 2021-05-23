Armstrong Jimmie D. Armstrong Jimmie D. Armstrong was born on July 31, 1938 in Princeton, Indiana to Kenny and Kathy Armstong. Jimmie passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello. Military Rites will be provided by the Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Mountain View Cemetery, veterans section by the Brady Chapel, 1520 South 5th Ave, Pocatello. Jimmie is survived by his wife Rowena of Idaho Falls and son Travis (LaDeana) Bammer of Idaho Falls and grandchildren, Ashlee (Kurt), Emily, Amanda, Brayden and CJ; great grandchildren, Avery, Matthew, Alexys, Luke and RylieAnne.
