Armstrong Della Marilyn Armstrong On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Marilyn Armstrong, my sweetheart of 70 years, left my arms and was taken back to her heavenly home. She is survived by me, Howard Armstrong, our eight beloved children, their spouses, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nanny, as most of her posterity refer to her, lived well. She never knew much of the ways of the world because she was immersed in the ways of God. She, like valiant mothers before her, taught both in word and in deed. Even in her last breaths, Nanny was teaching her posterity to have faith and never to doubt: to be like the stripling warriors of old. Nanny not only beautified the world but everyone around her. She shared homegrown roses, home-cooked meals, and handwritten music with all about her. Nanny not only composed music, but sang it, played it, and taught it to others. One could hardly count the number of baby blankets and baby caps she knitted for family, friends, and even for complete strangers. Those with sharp eyes would have seen her knitting, even while riding on the back of our Honda Goldwing as we toured about the country with some of our closest friends. Nanny was constantly helping and reaching out to others. Passersby might have noticed her walking the canyon road alone, but she was not alone, and she wasn't talking to herself. She was always on the phone with someone, reaching out to those who needed loving and cherishing. For a brief period of time, Nanny even left her beloved home to serve the people of Lithuania as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Even without a proper Lithuanian vocabulary, she left all in her wake feeling loved and appreciated. Her ability to speak the language of love is her greatest legacy. Yes, many were beneficiaries of her homemaking skills, her Christmas fudge, and the caramel apples she made—and that her grandchildren now make—every Halloween, but it was the ingredient of love that made it all so delicious. The pain of her departure is exquisite. Yet, I "rejoice and exult in the hope, and even know in the depths of my soul" that my dear sweetheart has been "raised to dwell at the right hand of God, in a state of never-ending happiness" (Alma 28:12). We will be holding a private family service, in the next few days, to celebrate her life. We will also be holding a public service in her honor. We invite family and friends to join the service to be held on Saturday, November 14th at 11:00 a.m. You may view the service by clicking on this link http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40378 or by visiting www.colonial-funeralhome.com. Additionally, we invite family and friends to stop by the church located at 225 Oakwood Drive in Pocatello between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, November 13th to honor Marilyn. You are welcome to join us whether or not you choose to wear a mask. All are welcome. She will be laid to rest in the Robin Cemetery. Those wishing to send flowers may send them to Colonial Funeral Home at 2005 S 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201. Thank you for celebrating her life with us. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
