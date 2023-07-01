Andrews Michelle Marie Andrews After a multi-year struggle with brain cancer, Michelle Marie (Sievers) Andrews passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023 in the comfort of her own home in Inkom, Idaho. She was surrounded by her devoted husband, children, and extended family.
Michelle, who went by Shelly, was born June 18, 1966 in Ogden, Utah as the only child of the late Sandra Lee Sievers. Later, she moved to Salt Lake City where she met her future husband and partner Jeff while working at the local ice cream shop.
They moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1987 where they started their family, attended college, and built their lives together. Shelly graduated from Idaho State University with a Masters in Biological Sciences, and later worked for the university in their Molecular Research Core Facility. After retiring and moving to Inkom, Idaho, Shelly enjoyed raising chickens, honey bees, and chasing after her three grandsons on her "hobby" farm.
Shelly is survived by her loving husband, Jeff; her four children, Emma (Rich), Shae (Laura), Scott, and Eric; and her three grandsons, Tucker (8), Cash (5), and Rafe (2).
Shelly's kind nature and beautiful personality were a joy to all around her. She touched the lives of many and will be sorely missed.
A service and reception will be held at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 1 pm to celebrate the devoted wife, mother, and friend, Michelle Andrews. In lieu of floral arrangements, the family suggests perhaps a perennial plant or flowers that they may plant in her memory.
