Andrews Michelle Marie Andrews After a multi-year struggle with brain cancer, Michelle Marie (Sievers) Andrews passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023 in the comfort of her own home in Inkom, Idaho. She was surrounded by her devoted husband, children, and extended family.

Michelle, who went by Shelly, was born June 18, 1966 in Ogden, Utah as the only child of the late Sandra Lee Sievers. Later, she moved to Salt Lake City where she met her future husband and partner Jeff while working at the local ice cream shop.

