Sara "Lynn" Anderson

Anderson Sara "Lynn" Anderson Sara Lynne Anderson, loving, loyal, generous, and kind, departed this life on November 23, 2022. Lynne is survived by her beloved husband, children, sister, cousin, grandchildren, and great grandchild. They will value their memories of times spent with her. At her request, there will be no formal memorial service. Instead, please honor her memory by fostering a kitten or two or three, reading a book to a child, or helping a person learn to read. Memorial contributions can be made to your local food bank, Humane Society, or animal shelter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.