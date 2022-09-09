Anderson Richard Anderson Richard Lyman Anderson, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home. Richard was born January 8, 1947, in Malad City, Idaho, to Lyman Andrew Anderson and Ella Schwartz Anderson. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. On September 13, 1968, he married Mary Renae Merrill in Pocatello, Idaho. Five years later, they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Richard and Renae made their home in Pocatello, Idaho, for 33 years and then moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Richard worked in construction, building homes. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed woodworking; carpentry; all sports, but football was his favorite; traveling; boating, 4-wheeling; snowmobiling; oldies music; and classic cars. He especially loved his dogs. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Renae Anderson of Idaho Falls; daughters, Rebecca Read of Bountiful, UT, Jenny (Steve) Belnap of Idaho Falls, and Bonnie (Bobby) Brown of Idaho Falls; and 18 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anjanette Anderson; parents, Lyman and Ella Anderson; and sisters, Ruth Ann Taylor and Kathy Goodwin. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the High Willow Ward, 7118 S. Ledge Rock, with Bishop Richard Smith officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 9-10:15 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
