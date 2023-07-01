Anderson Marjorie Fern Anderson Marjorie was born at her parents' home in Lewisville, Idaho early one wintry morning on January 13, 1924, delivered by Dr. Mooney who spent the night sleeping on the floor while waiting for her arrival at three in the morning. He was paid $20 for his services.
Her parents were John Alfred Lindstrom and Eleanor Haroldsen. She was born into a family of 1 brother, Morgan John, 3 sisters; Alice Matilda, Inga Cecilia, Evelyn Anna and was later joined by her little brother Virgil. Growing up, her summers were a mixture of swimming in the canal, hard work out in the field such as hoeing and thinning beets, mowing, raking, and putting up the hay.
Marjorie always loved to sing. At the age of three, her Aunt Alice stood her on the table and had her sing. She took some piano lessons in grade school, but singing was her first love. Marjorie graduated as a salutatorian from Midvale High School and received the citizenship award for the class of 1942. She Always looked back on high school as one big whirl of fun and activity.
Marjorie went to BYU where she took vocal lessons and graduated with a BS degree in elementary education. She had several romantic connections in her college days, but no one interested her like the free thinking, unorthodox, imaginative, fun-loving Melvin Anderson from Pocatello. They were married September 3, 1946 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
After building many different homes and selling them, they bought a ranch and settled in Inkom, Idaho. The rest of her life was spent on this ranch in Inkom where she enjoyed the association of many wonderful friends. Marjorie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints where she served valiantly. She served a mission with her husband in Bolivia and the Dominican Republic.
They were the parents of 7 children: Val Jared, Melanie Fay, Bonita Leigh, Leisha Eleanor, Annalee, Kolay Cecilia and Terro Kay. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Jared Anderson; her daughters, Bonita Leigh, and Kolay Cecilia, and a grandson Blake Clifford Kent.
Funeral Services will be July 5, 2023 at the Inkom LDS Chapel on Rapid Creek Rd. A viewing will be held from 1:00 - 2:45 pm with the services to follow at 3:00 pm. Friends may share a memory of Marjorie at www.pocatellofuneral.com.
