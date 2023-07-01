Anderson Marjorie Fern Anderson Marjorie was born at her parents' home in Lewisville, Idaho early one wintry morning on January 13, 1924, delivered by Dr. Mooney who spent the night sleeping on the floor while waiting for her arrival at three in the morning. He was paid $20 for his services.

Her parents were John Alfred Lindstrom and Eleanor Haroldsen. She was born into a family of 1 brother, Morgan John, 3 sisters; Alice Matilda, Inga Cecilia, Evelyn Anna and was later joined by her little brother Virgil. Growing up, her summers were a mixture of swimming in the canal, hard work out in the field such as hoeing and thinning beets, mowing, raking, and putting up the hay.

