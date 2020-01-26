Anderson Kris Anderson Jane Kristen "Kris" Anderson was born on April 26, 1955, the only daughter of Harry W. and Veda Satterfield Anderson. She passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020, at the age of 65. Kris spent a happy childhood in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she was raised on a beautiful country estate on Geddes Road. She had a great fondness for horse riding and enjoyed going to the Waterloo Hunt Club where she would ride horses and hunt foxes. She loved to travel, spending time in Europe and making treasured yearly vacations to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. No matter where life took Kris, however, she proudly claimed Michigan as home and always desired to return that idyllic life on the farm. At the tender age of four, Kris' father-a retired vice president of General Motors-was tragically killed in a hunting accident on St. Anne Island in Ontario, Canada, widowing Veda at age 40 and leaving her to raise Kris alone. The two formed a special bond that would keep them close in life and in death, with Kris passing just 20 months after her mother. Veda was instrumental in the construction of a private school in Ann Arbor that Kris attended with her friends. The library was named in honor of her deceased father. When it was time for college, Kris made the move west where she attended classes and graduated from the University of Utah. She enjoyed playing sports, like tennis and snow skiing, and loved spending time with roommates. She made many dear friends and would travel to Idaho to visit extended family including uncles, aunts, cousins and their kids. Kris loved children and had a childlike enthusiasm herself. She delighted in wholesome entertainment including music and movies. She relished conversation, often expressing her love, reminiscing cherished memories, and occasionally breaking into song. An answering machine never dampened her enthusiasm. She would simply identify herself, the time of the call, and then talk and talk for as long as the machine would allow. In her later years, Kris lived with Veda in Pocatello, Idaho, where they were supported by angelic neighbors and ward members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kris loved the Church and spent hours listening to talks and watching programming on BYU-TV. She gratefully received many priesthood blessings, craving to hear the Lord's love for her. She is now with the Lord, joyful in the peace and permanence of His matchless love. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 2300 Butte St., at the intersection of Hiskey, with Bishop Ryan Peck officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in Michigan, carefully arranged by Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.