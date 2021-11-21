Anderson Jacky Boyd Anderson Jacky Boyd Anderson Born August 6, 1940 to Reno and Lillian Anderson in Thornton Idaho. Dad was the 6th of 7 children. Dad graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho, enjoying History the most. He also graduated with 4 years of Seminary as well. Growing up in a small town was filled with fun and mischief. His best friend in the world was his cousin Billy Wells. Lots of fun stories from throwing cousin Jerry in the water to make him swim then having to rescue him from actually drowning to one of the boys in their posse making an electric chair and strapping one of their friends in it and throwing the switch. Luckily one of Dad's sister caught them and saved the poor kid from a certain death. They were very adventurous to say the least. Dad joined the Air Guard Reserve, doing training at Fort Ord. He and some other young reserves decided to go on PT and have a few drinks and get matching tattoos. Well they were "drunk as skunks", therefore the best tattoo to get was Flower the Skunk. They all have Flower on their arms. Dad met Mom, Patricia Whiting, and married December 29, 1960. Starting a family in January 1962 with Kristie Ann, then adding Eric LaMont in December of 1964. Living in Rigby, Boise, Pocatello and finally finding their home in Inkom. Mom and Dad loved to golf and travel to Mesquite and the Oregon Coast. Uncle Jim, Aunt Kathy, Uncle Lanny and Aunt Afton were quite often their travel buddies. Dad joined the Idaho State Police April of 1970 and retiring in August of 1995. In his later years on the force he was the Hazardous Materials Specialist for the State Police. Dad loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren so much. Hunting camps, Heise, Lagoon. He tried his best to make sure if they ever needed anything, he was able to provide. Mom passed away in 2007 and Dad has been heart broken ever since. It's been a long 14 years for Dad, but he is now able to hold his angel again and I am sure he is so happy. Survivors of Jacky family include: his children Kristie and Eric, his grandchildren Jacob (Tiffany) Larsen, Jennifer (Nate) Solomon, Dannielle (Matt) Eyre, Heather (Brady) McNall, Whitney Anderson. Great-Granchildren, Taylor, Tristian, Zoey, Tuff, Hunter, Odin, Porter, Caleb, Evelyn, Juniper and Artorious. Brother Jimmy Anderson and Sister Sharon Archibald. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Colonial Chapel, 2005 South 4th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho 83201. A graveside service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Sutton Cemetery, 568 East 7000 South Rexburg, Idaho 83440. Military honors will be rendered. Eric and I would like to extend a special thanks to Nate and Jennifer Solomon for their love and care for Dad. Nate was Dad's best friend and Jen was my mom's replacement. He loved you both so much! Thank you. Thanks to Uncle Jim for always being there for Dad. Brotherly love is unbreakable. To Natalie Snow with Encompass Hospice..... you are our angel. Thank you. The rest of Encompass were all so wonderful as well. I love you Dad. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
+1
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- One injured in three-vehicle crash in Chubbuck
- ISU parts ways with football coach Rob Phenicie after five seasons
- Pocatello mom's artsy hobby inspires newly opened Sweet Cedar boutique
- Idaho State falls to Idaho as both schools move on from their head coach
- Highland football falls to Rigby in the 5A state title game
- Owner of local tanker company sentenced to prison for lying to OSHA, violating DOT safety standards
- Rim Rock Burger is back for Gate City area residents after short hiatus
- Seizing the Thunder
- Out-of-city money gives Worley fundraising edge as special election approaches
- New Pocatello wedding gown shop offers brides-to-be a dress to remember
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.