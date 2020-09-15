Anderson Dorothy Bringhurst Anderson Dorothy Bringhurst Anderson, 91, of Pocatello, Idaho,surrounded by family, peacefully returned to her loving Heavenly Father on Friday, September 11, 2020. Dorothy was the second child, born to Louis Grainger Bringhurst and Grace Nanette Wight on March 22, 1929. Raised in Tyhee, Idaho she often helped her parents while working on the family farm and at the Bringhurst Store. She attended Tyhee Elementary and Pocatello High School, graduating in 1947. She married her high school sweetheart, eternal love and companion Gayle Ralph Anderson on September 3, 1948 in the Salt Lake City Temple, where they were sealed for time and all eternity. Gayle and Dorothy recently celebrated their 72nd Wedding Anniversary. Gayle and Dorothy raised six children, with twelve grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren. Dorothy loved her family and spoke often of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Staying busy with church activities, being active with service work, community organizations, and hosting social events with her family and friends was at the heart of Dorothy. Dorothy served a mission with Gayle for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Southwest Indian Mission in New Mexico and a second extended mission with the Fort Hall Branch for many years. Dorothy had a lifelong passion to serve the Native American people where she developed special relationships and bonds. Dorothy was an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, activating many friends and family to the organization, hosting many meetings in her home and serving and traveling as a regional representative. Following Dorothy and Gayle's service to the Navajo people in New Mexico, she was a life member of LaEspra, a group of returning sister missionaries, where she recorded the groups meetings and hosted many church leaders and guest speakers. These records were recently donated to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Dorothy's name. Dorothy enjoyed memberships in many community organizations, to include the Tyhee Literary Guild, and the Chubbuck Lion's club. One of Dorothy's greatest passions was continuing the tradition of theHarry Anderson/Ethyl Davis Reunion. An annual event held in Gayle and Dorothy's famous back yard, under the pavilion, with "kids" of all ages playing, sharing life stories, welcoming Santa Claus for "Christmas in July" and most importantly lots of food. Dorothy is survived by her loving spouse Gayle R. Anderson, six children; Crystal (Gerald (Jerry) Carson), Ross (Tracy), Russell, Galen (Mary), Candi, and Sheldon (Carrie); grandchildren Logan and Nicholas Carson, Skyler and Ashley Anderson, Cassandra Anderson Merrell and Katelyn Anderson, Jamila and Tariq Abou-Bakr, Bailey and Payton Anderson, Ryan and Morgan Collins; great-grandchildren Braylon, James, and Harper Carson, Parker, Kendall, and Brynn Carson, Jimmy, Zoe, Jack, and Quintin Anderson. In addition to her posterity, she is survived by her one sister, Marlene (Richard Long). She was preceded in death by her parents Louis Grainger Bringhurst andGrace Nanette Wight, brothers Ronald L. Bringhurst and Gary L. Bringhurst, sisters Rodonna Bowman and Yvonne Atamanczyk, and son-in-law Hassan Abou-Bakr. A public viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road Chubbuck, Idaho. COVID-19 social distancing, mask guidelines will be observed. A gravesideservice will be held in her honor on Thursday, September 17, 2020. A webcast of that service will be available at www.wilksfuneralhome.com starting at 11:00 a.m.COVID-19 social distancing, mask guidelines will be observed. The family would like to thank Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the care of our mother: Dr. Travis Nielsen D.O., Brandie, Marcia, Cami, Kristen, Janella, Stephanie, and Annique. In lieu of flowers, and keeping with Dorothy's example of service and a desire to always give back, please consider a donation in Dorothy's name to either Daughters of Utah Pioneers or the Lion's Club. For DUP donations: International Society of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers 300 North Main Street Salt Lake City, Utah 84103-1699; 801-532-6479 For Lion's Club donations: Chubbuck Lions Club PO Box 2123 Pocatello, ID 83201
