Anderson Donna Anderson Donna Anderson was born in Idaho Falls to Herschel and May Bowman. She grew up with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She passed away at the age of 88 on June 28, 2022, at her home, with her son Darrell by her side. She spent time living in Pocatello, Nampa, American Falls, and eventually settled in Chubbuck. Donna married Wendell Anderson, and they shared 33 years together. She also had 5 sons. She was a faithful member of the Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. Donna loved fishing and hunting, gardening, and flowers. Most importantly, she was an amazing mother and friend who will be missed by everyone. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty Conlin, brother Tom Bowman, ex-husband Wendell Anderson, and two sons: Terry Ray Anderson and John Skylar Anderson. She is survived by her sons Ricky Lee Anderson, Paul Wendell Anderson, and Darrell Herschel Olson; sister Dorothy Cox, brother Herschel Bowman, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on July 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Mountain View Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
