Anderson Bonnie Lou Anderson On October 16, 2021, with heavy hearts we said good-bye to our dearly loved Wife, Mom and Grandma after a sudden illness. Bonnie was born to Herman and Versa Ryan on June 4, 1930, in Scott City, Kansas. With her family, she moved from dusty Western Kansas to Southeast Idaho. They moved several different times in the area before settling in Pocatello which would become Bonnie's forever home. She attended many schools, beginning 1st Grade at the age of five (5)! and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1947 at the age of 16. Being a modern woman of the times, she went to work after high school as a secretary with lightning speed fingers for typing and taking shorthand dictation. She would continue to work throughout her lifetime as a bookkeeper for several accounting firms in Pocatello. It was while she was working that she would meet her future husband Larry Anderson who she would spend the next 67 years of her life with. Together with Larry, they raised their five children in a home of love, nurturing, great food, and memories that will never be forgotten. Her family was her everything. She loved them with all her heart and was happiest when spending time with them. Bonnie loved their cabin in Palisades which would become a much loved slice of heaven on earth to her and Larry and their children and grandchildren to gather together as a family. Some of her favorite times were spent on Palisades Reservoir in her boat with a fishing pole in hand. She was an accomplished fisher-woman, bowler, and a TRUE sports fan - Go 49ers! Go Colorado Rockies! Go Jayhawks! Go Lady Bengals! Bonnie is survived by her husband, their children Lisa Henderson, Patrick (Saralee) Anderson, Rian Anderson, Polly (Kerry) Hennessy and Jamie (Steve) Oyler, 11 grandchildren and their spouses, 11 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Cloe Lewis and Jean (Clark) Christensen, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings, mother-in-law Erma Monroe, son-in-law Roger Henderson, and great-granddaughter Rosalee Scott. The family would like to thank Dr. Vonnie Mills and Heritage Home Health and Hospice for her care, and the Wilkes crew for keeping us fed during the past difficult eight weeks. We all loved her so much and hated to lose her, but we are so thankful and blessed to have had her in our lives. Due to the Covid 19 virus, funeral services are pending. They will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ISU Women's Basketball Scholarship program, 921 S 8th Ave, Stop 8050, Pocatello, ID 83209 or at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/fastbreakclub. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.