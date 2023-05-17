Anna EdithAlvord Breeze

Alvord Breeze Anna Edith Alvord Breeze Loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend, Anna Edith Alvord Breeze, 91, of Bannock County, passed away peacefully in her home on May 12, 2023, due to complications from a fall.

Anna was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, on September 28, 1931, to Tom Edmund Alvord, and Sadie Ray Knight Alvord. She was married to Matt Breeze on August 9, 1974, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, and were happily married for 37 years. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held various offices within the church, her favorite being a librarian.

