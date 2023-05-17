Alvord Breeze Anna Edith Alvord Breeze Loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend, Anna Edith Alvord Breeze, 91, of Bannock County, passed away peacefully in her home on May 12, 2023, due to complications from a fall.
Anna was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, on September 28, 1931, to Tom Edmund Alvord, and Sadie Ray Knight Alvord. She was married to Matt Breeze on August 9, 1974, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, and were happily married for 37 years. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held various offices within the church, her favorite being a librarian.
She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1949. By 1958 she had completed her higher education and obtained a master's degree from Idaho State University.
Anna worked as a secretary and teacher for the Aberdeen School District, a teacher for the Blackfoot School District, and taught with the Center for New Directions at Idaho State University.
Anna joined Bingham Rebekah's of Aberdeen at 18 and was a member of the Rebekah's and Independent Order of Odd Fellows at the time of her passing. She was an Idaho Rebekah Assembly President from 2001-2002.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Crystal (David) Livingston; 6 grandchildren: Andrea (Adam) Bishop, Christopher (Ashley) Breeze, Kannyon (KaDee) Shepherd, Robert Livingston, Jakob (Aschia) Shepherd, John Shepherd, and soon-to-be 24 great-grandchildren; sister Judy Dvorak; niece Edith Bregitzer.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, From 6 - 8 PM at the Cornelison Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 10:30 AM, with a small viewing from 10:00-10:30 AM at the LDS Church at 2300 Butte St. Pocatello, Idaho. The interment will be in Aberdeen Cemetery, Aberdeen, Idaho, following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the Portneuf Lodge or the Ivy Rebekah Lodge at P.O. Box 4754 Pocatello, ID. 83205.
