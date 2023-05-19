Allen Lowell Allen Lowell Raymond Allen, 90, died peacefully at home with his children on May 17 2023 in Rexburg. He was born March 23, 1933 in Menan, Idaho to Willard Lowe Allen and Almira Raymond.
He was raised in Pocatello, and graduated from Pocatello high school. Soon after he joined the Navy during the Korean war conflict.
He served an LDS mission in the southern states mission.
After his mission he met Janine Rae Haislip and they were married in the Idaho Falls LDS temple August 15, 1958. They had five children, Cheri, Paul (died at birth), Dean, David, and Denise.
He worked in different capacities as a businessman in Pocatello and ended where he started, at Gem State Mutual, eventually serving as the president.
In later years, his wife Janine became ill with multiple sclerosis, he served and cared for her until her passing in 2016. He was a man of integrity and loved his family. He'll be remembered as one who loved and respected the Lord and his work.
Funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Millhollow LDS Chapel in Rexburg with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery. www.flammfh.com
