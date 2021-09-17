Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
Allen Louisa Mae Allen Educator, World Traveler. Louisa Allen was born in Waterlou, Iowa to James and Patricia Binning. As a young child, she moved to Idaho where she was raised by her aunt, Dorothy J. Smylie, attending Boise schools and graduating from Boise High School. She graduated from Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho receiving a BA in Special and Elementary Education. During her long career, she taught on the Navaho Reservation in New Mexico, in the Boise, American Falls, Pocatello, and Snake River school districts, retiring in 2008. In 1975 she married Edward C. K. Li. After Mr. Li's death, she married Sidney K. Allen in 1993, they were later divorced. During this time, she taught and lived in the Pocatello area. Her skill was teaching the older special needs children who especially needed her expertise, firm and caring guidance. After retirement, she returned to the Boise Valley area where she lived until her passing. Louisa loved exploring! She could boast of visiting every continent and ocean. She kept logs of her journeys and especially enjoyed cruising on Holland America ships. Alaska, Hawaii, Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, SE Asia, India, the South Seas, Europe, the Holy Lands, Africa, South America, Mexico, the Caribbean, you can hardly name a corner of the Earth where she didn't get at least a glimpse. She is survived by her cousin, Steve Smylie and his wife, Marsha, and their children: Joel and Holly Wallace, Anna Smylie (Chuck Coxe and children Magel and Jayden), and Lisa Smylie Breeden (Tony and their children Grace and Madeline). At her request, no service will be held, but a visitation time will be Sept. 21 between 11 AM and noon at Cloverdale Funeral Home with lunch afterwards at Steve and Marsha's home at 3662 Granger Dr., Meridian. Also, at her request some of her ashes will be scattered later near Jenny Lake. www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com