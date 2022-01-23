Allen Keith Roy Allen Keith Roy Allen, 43, was born on November 30, 1978 to Roy and Cheryl Allen. He passed away unexpectedly early in morning on January 15, 2022. He is survived by his 3 beautiful children Gia,Gwendolyn, and Colin. He is also survived by his 3 siblings, Krista Hobbs (Brian), Nanci Archibald (Ryan),and Marcus Allen (Shantel), and his parents. Keith graduated from Highland High School in 1997, where he was actively involved in choir and drama productions. He retained his love of singing and acting throughout his adult life, and many people will remember him participating in local musical productions. Keith was a loving and dedicated father. He is remembered as hardworking and generous, and if there were those around him who needed help he did not hesitate to jump in and provide whatever help he could. Keith was loved by so many friends and family, was a loving son and a beloved brother. He left this world too soon, and we will miss him immensely. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to help with funeral and family expenses using the following link: https://gofund.me/a1510cb0 A funeral service will be held on Saturday January 29, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing prior to the service at 9:30 a.m Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
