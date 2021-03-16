Allen Carol Lee Stubbs Allen Carol Lee Stubbs Allen, 86, of Preston, Idaho passed away March 7, 2021. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will take place Saturday, March 20th at the Preston North Stake Center beginning at 12:30pm, with a viewing prior from 10am to 12pm. Services will be livestreamed and may be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.net where a complete obituary may be viewed.