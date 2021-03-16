Allen Carol Lee Stubbs Allen Carol Lee Stubbs Allen, 86, of Preston, Idaho passed away March 7, 2021. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will take place Saturday, March 20th at the Preston North Stake Center beginning at 12:30pm, with a viewing prior from 10am to 12pm. Services will be livestreamed and may be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.net where a complete obituary may be viewed.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Construction Contractors
Fencing