Allen Benjamin King Allen Benjamin King Allen was born June 28, 1954 to Charles "Corky" and Sally "Wee-Sal" Allen in Cheyenne, Wyoming and passed away on July 11, 2023. Ben grew up in Walnut, California and then moved to Pocatello in late 1974 with his parents when they bought Snake River Periodicals. They ran the business for many years until his parents retired. Ben married Claudia Victoria Marsh on August 7, 1976 and they were blessed with three handsome and hardworking boys Carlos Phillip (#1 son), Gabriel King (brown boy) and Casey Jordan (man-boy). Ben worked for Kraft Foods and made many long time friendships there. When Kraft moved to California, Ben became an independent distributor for Leisuretime Sunglasses and worked many years there.
The Allen's had many adventures together as a family which included camping, family vacations and crazy family dinners with the Marsh clan. Ben was especially close to Matilde (Granny) Marsh and they shared many laughs together. Ben was involved in the Catholic community in Pocatello and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was proud to hold the position of Grand Knight. Although Ben and Claudia divorced, they continued to remain close friends and still participated in family dinners together.
Ben's proudest achievement were his boys, whom he loved dearly and he loved to brag about their accomplishments. He loved being a grandfather to Ruby, Jax, Molly, Alexia, Zoey and Hux. The grandkids looked forward to their birthdays because they knew Grandpa Ben gave the best cards in the world, and money! Anyone that knew Ben, knew him to have a great sense of humor and it was guaranteed that he would give you a good belly laugh, not always appropriately.
Ben is survived by his children Carlos (Jessica), Gabe (Tippi) and Casey (Taylor) and his grandchildren. Ben is also survived by his two sisters, Patricia (Larry) Hunter and Nellie Ames and many nieces and nephews who loved him. He was predeceased by his parents.
