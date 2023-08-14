Sara Albano

Albano Sara Albano Our beloved mother and grandmother, Sara Jane Ewart Albano, of Island Park, Idaho passed away March 31, 2023 at Ashton Living Center in Ashton, surrounded by family. She was 92.

Sara was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on May 8, 1930. She was the youngest of five children born to Ida Elizabeth Smith Ewart and Rodney Bronson Ewart. She was a graduate of Idaho Falls High School.

