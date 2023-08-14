Albano Sara Albano Our beloved mother and grandmother, Sara Jane Ewart Albano, of Island Park, Idaho passed away March 31, 2023 at Ashton Living Center in Ashton, surrounded by family. She was 92.
Sara was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on May 8, 1930. She was the youngest of five children born to Ida Elizabeth Smith Ewart and Rodney Bronson Ewart. She was a graduate of Idaho Falls High School.
Sara received a BS in Pharmacy from Idaho State University in 1952. She was one of the first females to do so.
Sara married the man of her dreams, Richard K Albano, Dick, on October 3,1953. They settled in Pocatello and raised four children together. Sara loved to knit, crochet, read, ski, camp and hike with the family during those years.
She worked as a pharmacist while raising the children. She became a faculty member at Idaho State University and directed the internship program for the College of Pharmacy. She loved this work. She was able to meet and help students from all over the world while they completed their degrees.
Sara and Dick made their loving home in Pocatello until Dick's passing in 2006. Sara later spent time in Idaho Falls with her sister Barbara, Island Park, Wisconsin with her daughter Pamela, and then Captain Cook, Hawai'i with her granddaughter Petra.
Survivors include her children, Richard (Karla) Albano of Alpine, Wyoming, James (Nancy) Albano of Boise and Scottsdale, Arizona, Pamela (Pete) Brown of Island Park and Captain Cook, Hawai'i , Robert (Linda) Albano of Burley and Island Park, 14 grandchildren, and 14 3/4 great-grandchildren. Sara was preceded in death by her granddaughter Sadie (Brown) Young Fisher, her siblings and their spouses Dorothy (Harry) Krause, Robert (Lois) Ewart, Mary Ella Wood, Barbara Ewart, and siblings-in-law Maxine Albano (Robert) Smith and Keith (Barbara) Albano along with two loved nephews, David and John Krause and niece Judy Krause.
Sara loved spending time with her family. She was always up for an adventure: out in the yard with great-grandchildren - to whom she was Gigi; traveling across the country with children and grandchildren, finding unique experiences along the way, to visit relatives; relaxing and staying warm in Hawai'i; or traveling across "the pond" to see the sites of Europe (like Mt. Albano in Italy or the Scottish homeland of the Ewarts).
Sara and Dick (both college graduates themselves) encouraged and assisted the children and grandchildren to attend college. All together family members earned two doctorate degrees, three master's degrees, and six bachelor's degrees as well as two specialized technical degrees.
A celebration of her life will be held at Boys House in Harriman State Park, Island Park, Idaho at 10:30 am, August 19, 2023. Family will gather with friends at a luncheon at 12:30.
