Katherine LouiseAkers

Akers Katherine Louise Akers Katherine (Katie) Louise Andersen Akers passed away on August 27, 2023 in Pocatello, just 3 days before her 98th birthday.

Katherine was born on August 30, 1925 to Jens and Mamie (Carlson) Andersen in Blackfoot, Idaho. She attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1943. She then went to Idaho State University for several years. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

