Akers Katherine Louise Akers Katherine (Katie) Louise Andersen Akers passed away on August 27, 2023 in Pocatello, just 3 days before her 98th birthday.
Katherine was born on August 30, 1925 to Jens and Mamie (Carlson) Andersen in Blackfoot, Idaho. She attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1943. She then went to Idaho State University for several years. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Katherine married William (Bill) Akers on August 1, 1947. After living in Blackfoot for 10 years, they built a home on the Akers' family homestead between Fort Hall and Tyhee, raising their children there. Bill, Katherine and their children also helped to operate the family farm. Katherine & Bill lived there for 49 years. In 2006, they moved to the Riverside Estates south of Pocatello. They traveled extensively in their motor homes, and in later years, they stayed "South for the Winter" in Arizona & California. They made many wonderful friends there and eventually bought a home at Bermuda Palms near Parker, Arizona.
Katherine worked for Mountain State Telephone in Blackfoot for 10 years, first as a switchboard operator and then in the business office. She worked as an Election Poll Worker for many years in Pocatello, as well as at Pole Line Drug and ITT Business Services.
Katherine was a member of the Lutheran Church for her entire life. She was baptized at the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Blackfoot. After moving to Pocatello, she become an active member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and being involved in Bible studies and other groups.
Her passion for most of her life was painting oil landscapes. She had two wonderful teachers, Sharon Butikofer in Pocatello and June Hannah Brandon in Parker. Katherine was an accomplished artist, and won several awards for her paintings over the years. She was generous with her art work, giving many of her paintings to her family, friends, and churches. Her portraits include many pictures of her grandchildren.
Katherine's husband Bill died on July 2, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her brother Robert Andersen, sisters Doris Raymond & Shirley Patchin, her youngest son Gregory Scott Akers, and great-granddaughter Harper Akers. Katherine is survived by sons Douglas William (Lois) Akers & Roger Lynn (Carole) Akers, and daughter Valerie Kay (Bill) Hase. She is also survived by grandchildren Jeremiah (Shannon) Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Tracey Johnson, Sarah (Sean) Klein, Scott (Lindsay) Akers, Greggory (Amris) Hase and Michael Hase, and great-grandchildren Miah & Jacob Johnson, Rebecca & Ethan Klein and Tatum Akers.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Quail Ridge Assisted Living for their loving care over this past year, and also Heritage Hospice for their tender care in these last weeks.
Funeral services to be held on Tuesday, September 5th at 11 AM in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be at 3 PM in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Grace Lutheran Church, the Elks Rehabilitation Center, or the Idaho Food Bank.
In addition to the guest book at the funeral, an online guest book and condolences comments for Katherine will be available at cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
