Adams Timothy Charles Adams FARMINGTON - Timothy "Tim" Charles Adams, of Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on October 31, 2022 at the age of 69. He was born June 8, 1953 to the late Charles Franklin Adams and Carma Lou (Neeley) Adams, the first of three boys. Tim grew up in Pocatello, Idaho where he was a 1972 high school graduate. He spent his career working for Union Pacific Railroad for 40 years. In 1997 he was transferred to Missouri where he met the love of his life, Debbie. He continued his railroad career until his retirement in 2014. While growing up in Idaho, Tim loved to hunt and hike. He had a love for the outdoors, especially the mountains. He enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling, dirt bike riding and his four wheel drive trucks. He was particularly neat and organized. He had a great aptitude for computers and technology. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, nephew, nieces and his dogs and cats. In his retirement, he spent a lot of time watching his grandsons play soccer and baseball. He discovered a new passion, mowing the gorgeous grounds of the St. Francois County Country Club. He also loved to "tinker" around in his garage and the beautiful home he and Debbie built together. Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Debbie; children, Toni (Dean) Kozemski and Phil Collins; four grandchildren, Owen Collins, Isabelle Collins, Ryder Kozemski and Chase Kozemski; one great grandchild, Liam Collins; two brothers, Shane (Karla) Adams and Scott (Cindy) Adams; nephew Jason Adams, nieces Jamie Adams, Kendra (JC Straub) Adams and Kayla Adams; and grandniece Grace Adams. Per Tim's wishes there will be no formal services. Share your memories and condolences at Cozeanfuneralhome.com.
