Abe Makato "Mike" Abe Makato "Mike" Abe passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Mike was born on March 5, 1938 in Fukuoka, Japan to Gem Yoshimi and Toshiko Okazawa Abe while his parents were there on vacation. They returned to the United States when he was six months old. Mike attended Grade School in Caldwell, Idaho and then moved to Nampa where he attended Nampa High School graduating in 1956. It is said he was an excellent student and excelled in Journalism and was editor of the school newspaper. After high school Mike moved to Pocatello and shortly after joined the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany. Mike was an excellent bowler in his day bowling in several leagues when his brother-in-law, Joe Sato, was manager of the Pine Bowl. In the late 50s just before he joined the Army, Mike bowled a perfect 300 game at the Pine Bowl in Pocatello. Mike also liked to golf. He golfed with his golfing buddies every weekday for several years at Highland Golf Course and occasionally at Riverside. He had a hole in one on hole #13 at Riverside Golf Course. Mike met Cathy Corbett in 1963 and they were married on September 19, 1964. They have two children, Michele and Steven. Mike was known as a gentle man, generous, and always wanting to help someone in need. He is survived by his children, Michele Leiby (Craig), and Steven Abe; grandchildren Braeden Leiby of Moscow, Idaho, Emma Abe of Pocatello, Andrew Leiby of Boise, Idaho, Megan Pitman (Caleb) of Las Vegas, NV, Dax Dabel (Kelcey) of Las Vegas, NV., three great-grandchildren, Kira, Owen, and Ezra, a brother Albert Abe of Portand, Oregon, and a sister Polly (Brian) Caughey of Eugene, Oregon. Preceding him in death besides his parents are his sister and brother-in-law, Joe and Alyce Sato, brother Fred Abe, and daughter-in-law, Michelle Peters Abe. Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Services will be live streamed and available on the Cornelison Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
+2
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Construction Contractors
Announcements
Land Acreage Lots