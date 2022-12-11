Abbott Lael James Abbott Lael James Abbott, 91 of Swan Lake, Idaho passed away on November 23, 2022 in Bandera, Texas. He was born in Logan , Utah to James and Erma Abbott on March 2, 1931. He married Pauline LaVon Plant (Polly) on August 19, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lael was a graduate of Utah State University. He was very intelligent and well read. He served in the army for 20 years. During his military career he served in Iran, Turkey, Japan, Thailand, Germany, Vietnam and various posts in the United States. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Lael was proud of his service. After his retirement from the Army he returned to ranching in Swan Lake, Idaho. Lael was a hard working man; never afraid of work. Upon his retirement from ranching Lael and Polly enjoyed traveling, spending summers at his beloved Bear Lake Cabin and winters in South Texas where they visited with friends and daughter’s family and enjoyed fishing. Lael is preceded in death by his wife, Polly, his parents, James and Erma Abbott and his sister, Elise Reiter(Mike). Lael is survived by his children, Scott L. Abbott, Danae Head(Don), Brother; Brent Abbott(Vicky), Grandchildren, Davonne Smith(Travis) and Dylan L. Head and one Great granddaughter, Juniper James Smith. She was the apple of his eye. Lael had many life long friends. He was a happy, funny, generous and loving father and husband. Family will have a private service. Lael’s final resting place is beside his wife, Pauline LaVon Plant at Restlawn Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho.
