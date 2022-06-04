All Brandon Burns remembers is his phone ringing. It was the middle of the night, around 3:30 a.m., when he got a call from police. His brother, Bryan Burns, had been found dead.
Later that day, Carmela Berry, their mother, got the same call.
On Nov. 11, 2017, the news began to wash over the family like a tidal wave: Bryan was gone. He was killed in the early hours of the day in Tempe, Arizona. According to ABC 15, the local affiliate, the 25-year-old Bryan was found in a vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he died the following day.
For Bryan’s family, that day set into orbit their lives for the next four-plus years. For one, they miss Bryan, but they’ve also been searching for answers: How did he find himself in this situation? What provoked the alleged killer? Why couldn’t local police solve the case?
“That’s why we’ve been waiting, to find out,” Berry told the Journal by phone. “We’re unaware. We’ve had speculations over the years, but nothing’s been concrete.”
In short, that’s what made this week so gratifying for the family. On May 16, a Maricopa County grand jury indicted DaVonte’ Neal, Idaho State’s defensive backs coach and a former high school football star in the Phoenix area, on first-degree murder charges in connection with Bryan’s death. Charges also include one count of drive-by shooting, a class two felony, and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure, a class three felony.
Nine days later, Pocatello police learned Neal was living at an apartment on the 100 block of South Union Pacific Avenue and waited there until he left the apartment and entered a vehicle, police said, adding that a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. Without further incident, police arrested Neal on an extradition warrant.
This week, the news spread to the farthest reaches of the country: To South Bend, Indiana, where Neal played the 2012 season at Notre Dame. To Tucson, Arizona, where Neal transferred to Arizona for the next three seasons. Throughout the halls of Idaho State’s program, which hired Neal back in January with the rest of the team’s new coaching staff, unaware of the incident because it had gone unsolved to that point. It wasn’t until Neal became a public figure at ISU that Maricopa County officials communicated with Pocatello police and asked them to check on Neal’s location.
That led to Neal’s arrest. For the family, who believes Neal was the man who killed Bryan, it amounted to a sigh of relief.
“It’s a lot of mixed emotions, because nobody wins in this situation,” said Berry, who has two other sons, 37-year-old Brandon and 25-year-old Bryson. “Definitely, it gives me some peace. It gives me peace for my children, gives me peace for my boys. Our hands have been tied in this matter, trying to figure out what happened to their brother, why it happened to their brother, because he wasn’t a violent young man.”
In conversations with Brandon, Berry and her sister, Brandi Berry, that’s the image of Bryan that began to crystallize: A nonviolent 25-year-old who found himself in an unfamiliar situation in the early-morning hours of Nov. 11, 2017. Brandon said he was never one to carry a weapon. His mother described him as a “ladies' man.” A 2010 graduate, he played high school basketball outside Grand Rapids, Michigan. After he spent one year at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, he moved to the Phoenix area. There, he enrolled in classes at Mesa Community College.
“He was not into any gang stuff,” Brandi said. “He was not into any of these things that a picture is being painted of him.”
“He was passionate about people. He had a lot of energy,” Carmela added. “He was very friendly, sociable. We always say, DaVonte’, looking at who he is, if he had met Bryan, they probably could have had a mutual friendship.”
For the family, that’s what makes this situation confusing: What issue did Neal have with Burns? They still don’t know. To their knowledge, the two weren’t even close friends, only acquaintances with mutual friends. In her efforts to make sense of the situation, Carmela has wondered to herself if Neal and Burns’ interests in sports and women led them to cross paths, but that hasn’t provided any answers either.
“To my understanding,” Carmela said, “Bryan had never been in the same room with this young man. Bryan had never been in the same environment, not even in the same store.”
Here’s what Carmela knows about the night Bryan died, which was early on a Saturday: “He was leaving a nightclub. He was dropping a friend off. And somewhere along the route, something changed that night, and I don’t know what happened that night. Somewhere in the course of the night, he was in a nightclub. He must have ran into what happened, which was the tragic loss of his life.”
Beyond that, the family says, things get fuzzy.
“Even to this day, all these years later,” Brandi said, “we do not have factual information as to what happened that evening. We merely know that he went out, and Brandon got a call that something happened to him."
Brandi added, "We don’t even know what could have happened (to provoke the alleged killer). It keeps coming to us, like, Bryan did something to hurt this person. DaVonte’ being this great, magnificent man, and Bryan must have done something to start something with him. Bryan was not even that kind of person.”
Some eight months after Bryan’s death, Brandon was at the Arizona Mills mall in Tempe when he ran into Neal. Rumors had begun to circle and the family had suspicions Neal was behind the killing, so when Brandon saw him, he wasn’t sure what to say. Then he approached Neal and began to ask about his interactions with Bryan.
“And then he tried to lie to me about who he was,” Brandon said. “At that time, he looked like he was going through a lot of stress. He didn’t look like the person he looks like now. Now he looks like he’s been carefree. I felt like he felt like he got away with whatever he did at that time.
“At that time when I’d seen him, I was in shock. So I really didn’t know what to expect at the time, because I’m seeing the person that took (Bryan’s) life right here in front of me, walking around. That was kinda hard for me to deal with.”
In the years that followed, Carmela kept in contact with local police and government — “just to keep the case alive,” Brandi said. She called local detectives. She and her other two sons visited local courts. They researched Neal and other potential suspects.
“This has been a nightmare for four years,” Brandi said. “Your child dies and literally, there’s no information, and we’re left with fodder and gossip. We’re left to investigate the case on our own.”
“It’s been very difficult,” Carmela said. “It’s been heartbreaking. It’s been tearful. It’s been anger. It’s been resentful. It’s been all kinds of emotions. But it got to a point where we had to start finding a way to get back into our life, and also pray and seek justice.”
It leads the family here, to Neal’s arrest, the moment they had been hoping for all along. Things are far from resolved. Neal has not been convicted, only indicted by a grand jury. He is now in the Bannock County jail, awaiting extradition to Arizona.
“This is exciting,” Carmela said, “but it’s also sad.”