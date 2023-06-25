For over three decades, the Summer Dance Camp Intensive was a cornerstone of the dance scene in Twin Falls.
After 35 years it has moved from the College of Southern Idaho to Idaho State University in Pocatello, where the event was held Monday through Friday of last week.
Attendees of the camp enjoyed top tier coaching and training from organizer Kaydene Howard Cope Gilbert and her staff of dance instructors from across the country. The dancers spent the week receiving instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, tap, hip hop, lyrical and more.
Kaydene's Daughter, Kolissa Manchan, was invaluable in bringing the camp to ISU. She is the coach of the ISU Bengal Dancers and both ladies are ISU alums. Together they sought the help of the local university to become the next permanent site of the Summer Dance Camp Intensive.
Due to a restructuring at CSI, the dormitories needed there for the camp were unavailable and this contributed to the decision to move the camp to ISU.
Thankfully ISU provided dormitories at the Rendezvous and Turner buildings as well as all the dance space for the weeklong event.
About 150 dancers ages 12 and older were in attendance this year, a slight decrease from years past but a foreseeable result from moving the event from an area in another part of the state where it was a mainstay for decades.
Gilbert is hopeful that with support from new sponsors and the Pocatello community that the camp can be a rousing success at ISU for years to come.
She said the camp gives its participants and their parents a taste of what ISU has to offer, so it's a great way to market the university.
“We got all these kids and their parents checking out this campus and this university and my hope is that ISU realizes what they've got here,” said Gilbert. “CSI was a great supporter of the camp and we hope we can get as much support, if not more, here at ISU. Additionally if we can find a few donors. We've reached out to some of the arts and the endowments and so far I've gotten no scholarships or donations there. We're hoping some of the people in the arts will give some donations to this program.”
The introduction of the new summer dance camp in Pocatello could certainly help the local economy, with participants and their parents coming from throughout Idaho and Utah and as far away as Nevada and Arizona.
“We counted and there's about 12 different states that we got kids from,” said Gilbert, adding that some of the young dancers have attended the camp for multiple years.
For the adolescents participating in the camp, it’s a great way to learn positive life skills that can help them in their developing years.
“We feel like dancers are the cream of the crop because they've learned discipline, dedication and hard work" Gilbert said. "None of these kids got to the level that they're doing without really giving a lot of time and energy and hard work."
She continued, "I've had dads come to me years later and say 'You know, my daughter never became a professional ballerina, but you taught her grace and confidence and the ability to walk into a room and have that beautiful posture. What you gave my daughter is invaluable.' I feel like that is the reward from these young dancers. The love of them. They stay in touch… It's just an emotional thing.”
