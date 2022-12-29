A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public “through a multitude of unlawful, unfair and deceptive practices.” The company allegedly directed its employees to create fake email accounts in order to write and post fictitious positive reviews on sites including Google and Yelp.

