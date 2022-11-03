Police Lights

BEND, Oregon (AP) — A fired bus driver in Oregon accused of choking a Black passenger to unconsciousness because the man was not wearing shoes has been found guilty of strangulation and assault.

A Deschutes County jury on Wednesday found Michael Brinster guilty of choking and assaulting Dorian Allstot and not guilty of menacing, The Bulletin reported.

