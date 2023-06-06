Phosphate ore is dug up and transported from Monsanto Company's South Rasmussen Mine site near Soda Springs, Idaho on July 16, 2009. A federal judge has yanked approval for a phosphate mining project in southeastern Idaho, saying federal land managers in the Trump administration didn’t in part properly consider the mine’s impact on sage grouse. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill’s Friday, June 2, 2023, decision came five months after he found fault with the way the U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved the Caldwell Canyon Mine in 2019.
FILE - A truck takes on a load of phosphate ore at a hopper near Monsanto Company's South Rasmussen Mine Operation on July 16, 2009 near Soda Springs, Idaho. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill’ has yanked approval for a phosphate mining project in southeastern Idaho, saying federal land managers in the Trump administration didn’t in part properly consider the mine’s impact on sage grouse. The judge's Friday, June 2, 2023, decision came five months after he found fault with the way the U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved the Caldwell Canyon Mine.
FILE - A male sage grouse struts in the early morning hours outside Baggs, Wyo., on April 22, 2015. A federal judge on Friday, June 2, 2023, yanked the U.S. government's approval for a phosphate mining project in southeastern Idaho. The decision comes five months after the judge ruled the U.S. Bureau of Land Management violated environmental laws when it approved the Caldwell Canyon Mine in 2019. Those include a failure to consider the indirect impact of processing ore at a nearby plant and the impact on sage grouse.
FILE - A male sage grouse struts in the early morning hours outside Baggs, Wyo., on April 22, 2015. A federal judge on Friday, June 2, 2023, yanked the U.S. government's approval for a phosphate mining project in southeastern Idaho. The decision comes five months after the judge ruled the U.S. Bureau of Land Management violated environmental laws when it approved the Caldwell Canyon Mine in 2019. Those include a failure to consider the indirect impact of processing ore at a nearby plant and the impact on sage grouse.
A federal judge has yanked approval for a phosphate mining project in southeastern Idaho, saying federal land managers in the Trump administration didn’t in part properly consider the mine’s impact on sage grouse, a bird species that has seen an 80% decline in population since 1965.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill’s Friday decision came five months after he found fault with the way the U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved the Caldwell Canyon Mine in 2019.
