The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League will be holding its championship games in the ISU Holt Arena this Saturday, October 23rd starting at 10am.
Come see some of the most exciting football in Southeast Idaho. All-day admission charge of $6 for adults; $5 for kids age 5-18 and seniors 64 and up.
6th-grade Games
National Championship (A) 10:00am: SE Blackfoot Jets vs West Highland Bengals
American Championship (B) 11:45am: Soda Springs Cardinals vs Malad Dragons
7th-grade Games
American Championship (B) 1:30pm: East Highland Seahawks vs West Highland Buccaneers
National Championship (A) 3:30pm: SE Blackfoot Broncos vs South Pocatello/Century Steelers
8th-grade Games
American Championship (B) 5:30pm: East Highland Cowboys vs SE Blackfoot Broncos
National Championship (A) 7:30pm: Snake River Panthers vs West Highland 49ers
The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League (SIYFL) had over 1400 players participate from 5th thru 8th grade. Our league consists of players from Aberdeen, American Falls, Bear Lake, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Grace, Inkom, Malad, Marsh Valley, McCammon, Pocatello, Rockland, Snake River, Soda Springs, and Westside.
Our program has been in existence since 1968. We are one of the largest youth programs in the Northwest. We have been an active chapter with the National Youth Sports Coaches Association (NYSCA) and a member of the USA Football program. We have approximately 350 coaches, 18 board of directors, and 12 field commissioners. Everyone is a volunteer in our organization.
We also have a very active partnership with Portneuf Medical Center, PMC Sports Medicine Institute, and Bingham Memorial Hospital who has provided outstanding on-field medical services for our league for several years. The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League is a non-profit organization, self-funded through player registration fees and donations. It is the continued support from the community that keeps our program operating and growing in such a successful manner.
