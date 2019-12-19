Pocket change is less commonplace with the popularity of payment cards, but The Salvation Army has been offering an alternative to dropping coins into its recognizable red kettles at storefronts.
People can scan a QR code at local kettles with their smartphones to make a donation electronically through Apple or Google Pay to their local Salvation Army.
“We are realizing more and more people are not carrying cash in their pockets and we hear that, ‘I don’t have any cash on me,’” said Lt. Tami Moore, who oversees the Bannock County TSA kettles. “So it’s important to have at least another option for those who never carry cash on them.”
The Bannock County Salvation Army is more than two-thirds of the way toward meeting its monetary goal.
The organization had raised $51,200 from Bannock County kettles as of Dec. 16. The goal of the fund drive, which ends on Christmas Eve, is $75,000.
“We’re actually doing pretty good so far,” Moore said. “I’m seeing still a very generous community here in Bannock County.”
The kettles in Bingham County had gathered more than $14,500 as of Dec. 19, with a $20,000 goal, according to Traci Hebdon, who is overseeing the Bingham County kettles and is the Bingham County coordinator of community services for Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency.
The Salvation Army is working toward its goal on a shortened schedule.
Thanksgiving fell on its latest possible day on the calendar on Nov. 28, and The Salvation Army cannot put up most of its stands until Black Friday because of contractual stipulations with businesses.
Thanksgiving was Nov. 22 last year, giving the nonprofit six more days than this year to collect donations at storefronts.
Moore said she is “hopeful” that Bannock County will meet its goal this year for donations.
Besides donations, she said another way to help is volunteering to run kettles. Moore said that nearly $12,000 of the $74,700 earned at Bannock County kettle stands in 2018 was given to paid labor.
“Our challenge is always to get volunteers,” Moore said. “That’s what we’re pushing for. The more that we have volunteers, the more money that goes directly back into the community.”
The Salvation Army aims to help those in need through temporary shelter, food or other ways in communities. People can also make donations to their local Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org.
“We’re filling the gaps in this community, so that’s what these donations are for,” Moore said. “This is our main fundraiser. Depending on what goes into our kettles will depend on what programs we keep or lose or make better.”