Local authorities have confirmed a 10-year-old Shelley boy, Gage Joslin, who was reportedly abducted by his noncustodial mother has been found safe.
Police issued an Amber Alert in an attempt to locate him, believing he was with his 32-year-old mother, Chelsi Lynn Urias, and might be traveling to Idaho Falls in a white Ford Explorer.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office issued a press release after 1 p.m. calling off the Amber Alert, which had been issued just before noon.
"Detectives were contacted and responded to the Shelley area. When they got on scene it was decided to ping the cell phone of Urias," the sheriff's office said in the press release. "The ping showed in Idaho Falls so we got the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to help us out. An amber alert was used and has now been canceled. Urias had contacted her other child who was 19 and agreed to drop the child off to him. The 10-year-old was returned to the custodial person. Detectives are still in the process of doing interviews and are looking for Urias."