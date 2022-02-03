POCATELLO — If the new business set to open in the Gate City area in about a month were a recipe, it would contain at least one cup of gourmet cookie dough and three full pumps of specialty soda syrup.
Near the start of the second quarter, 4185 Pole Line Road will serve as the new venue for Blackfoot resident Kam Crandall’s third opening of The Sodamix, a storefront that features specialty beverages made from soda, energy drinks and water as well as gourmet cookies and ice cream.
“When you look at these pop-up soda shops it’s hard for some of them because they can really only focus on sodas with the space limitations and the cookie is somewhat of an afterthought,” Crandall said. “For us, we want to be like the Crumbl of soda shops where we make all of our own gourmet cookies fresh and in house everyday instead of relying on a some third-party cookie provider.”
A self-described massive film buff, Crandall named all The Sodamix drinks after some of his own favorite movies as well as others that have developed cult-classic followings over the years. What many people know as a Lime Rickey (Sprite with lime and grape syrup) has now become the Ricky Bobby, for instance, (named after Will Ferrell’s character in the NASCAR comedy Talladega Nights). Hogwarts fans are sure to love the Harry Potter. An ode to Hogsmeade’s Butterbeer, the drink includes Root Beer, butterscotch, marshmallow, caramel and butter rum.
“When it comes to our menu, you can go to some of these drink shops and they have about 1,000 different configurations and it’s almost super overwhelming,” Crandall said. “For me, I love movies and I think there is this nostalgia-factor behind certain movies so we wanted to be able to tie some of that in while also making things more straightforward for our customers.”
Some of the drinks designed for children have fitting names like Frozen, Wizard of Oz and the Lorax. Folks who are looking for a little pick-me-up will enjoy the specialty energy drinks like The Hangover, which features Zero Ultra Monster, strawberry puree, coconut and fresh lime.
“I love it when someone comes in and says, ‘Oh my gosh, “The Hangover” is like my favorite movie, I have to try that drink,’” Crandall said.
The Sodamix offers drinks between 16 and 44 ounces that range from $1.50 to $2.25. All flavor shots cost $0.50 and all purees, creams and fruit run an additional $0.75.
The Sodamix features a rotating menu of specialty cookies such as the Twix and Biscoff, while the sugar, chocolate chip, coconut lime and s'mores variations are available all the time. A single cookie is $3 and a batch of four is $10. A single scoop of ice cream is $2.50 and two scoops are $4. Options include chocolate, vanilla, bubble gum, cookie dough, and, among others, caramel brownie.
Convenience is key at The Sodamix, said Crandall, adding that customers can walk-in and order in person, visit the drive-thru or order online and have their sweet fix delivered via a third-party service like DoorDash or directly from a Sodamix driver.
Originally from Utah, Crandall and his family moved to Blackfoot about three years ago. He and his wife opened the first Sodamix near Jensen Grove in Blackfoot in April 2020 and then a second location in Phoenix, Arizona, in October 2021. The locations in Blackfoot and Pocatello will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and closed on Sunday.
Crandall is the franchisor of all locations, he said, adding that his friend, Chanse Carter, of the Snake River area, will own and operate the Pocatello location. At least seven other locations, bringing the total to 10, are on the horizon for Idaho and Utah. Crandall is also looking to expand into other markets that have not yet been struck with the specialty soda phenomenon.
It’s definitely safe to call the recent craze over specialty soda locations a phenomenon, Crandall said. They have become so trendy in recent years that Crandall partnered with researchers at Georgia Tech University who will be traveling to the Gate City near the end of the month to conduct marketing studies during the grand opening of the Pocatello location that will focus on the ever-growing popularity of the specialty soda fad, which has shown no signs of slowing down in Southeast Idaho.
Providing a one-stop shop for mouth-watering cookies and thirst-quenching beverages is the No. 1 goal for The Sodamix, but Crandall said his business is equally committed to finding ways to give back to the communities they call home. In Blackfoot for example, The Sodamix on numerous occasions created unique cookies and beverages and donated all the profits from those sales to individuals in need. They raised thousands of dollars for children impacted by Leukemia and over $1,000 for the family of Tanner Chadwick, a Blackfoot man who suffered a fatal brain injury this past October while dirt biking the sand dunes near Caineville, Utah.
Each Sodamix location employs about a dozen workers, most of whom are high school students, Crandall said. Developing his employees into hard workers is also a priority for him, he added.
“I’ve been in the sales world for the last 12 or 13 years so one of the biggest things for me is to teach them about having a good, strong work ethic,” Crandall said. “I actually have them read “Sell Or Be Sold” so they can learn some negotiating skills that won’t just help them in selling cookies but will help in their future life as well.”
Construction on the Pocatello location has already begun and Crandall is more than excited to become the Gate City area's favorite sweet-craving destination.
“We cannot wait for our loyal customers, and newcomers alike, to have a chance to get their Sodamix fix in the Pocatello area,” Crandall said. “As we imagine many of you are, we're anxiously counting down the days, too.”
You can follow The Sodamix on Instagram, Facebook and place orders online by visiting thesodamix.com.