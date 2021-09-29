POCATELLO — A local farm family with ties to the Pocatello area since 1923 has filed a notice of tort claim accusing the city of allegedly blocking the family from developing land in the Northgate area resulting in at least $21 million in damages.
The Herold L. Rupp Sr. Trust and Veda J. Rupp Revocable Living Trust on Sept. 17 filed the notice of tort claim, a legal document filed as a precursor to a civil lawsuit against an Idaho governmental entity.
The Rupps are being represented by Idaho Falls attorney Nathan M. Olsen, who previously won a multimillion dollar lawsuit against the city of Pocatello regarding illegally collected water, sewer and sanitation fees from 2005 to 2014.
The Rupp family tort claim alleges the city of Pocatello illegally retained 10 feet of land on both sides of Northgate Parkway, the main arterial street for the Northgate development project near the border of Pocatello and Chubbuck.
This has prevented local resident Lavelle Rupp and his family from developing approximately 380 acres of land around Northgate, the tort claim states.
Further, the claim asserts the city of Pocatello attempted to scrub documents from the public record in an attempt to conceal the alleged scheme.
Lavelle Rupp told the Idaho State Journal he signed a contract with the city of Pocatello and other private developers involved in the Northgate project that promised him access to Northgate Parkway if he donated 30 acres and 150 feet of land for the Northgate Parkway right-of-way system. By definition, a right-of-way is the legal right, established by usage or grant, to pass along a specific route through grounds or property belonging to another.
“(The city of Pocatello) has knowingly and willingly engaged in a fraudulent and illegal scheme to deprive the Rupp family trust of much of the value of the Rupp property,” the tort claim states. "(Pocatello) and its accomplices have conspired with developers including in particular a Utah company Millennial Development Partners LLC to breach an agreement based upon the original design of the intersection that would allow for sufficient access to the Rupp property essential for the property’s development value.”
In response to a request for comment on the Rupps' tort claim, the city of Pocatello provided the Idaho State Journal with the following written statement:
“The city of Pocatello is aware of the accusations Mr. Rupp has made towards the city and developers regarding the Northgate Parkway dedication and annexation. The dedication of the right-of-way was accepted and the application for annexation was granted in compliance with Idaho law and Pocatello municipal code. Additionally, the city wants to see the Northgate area thrive as the development will lead to increased amenities, more housing and an expanded tax base.”
The city’s statement continued, “It would be inappropriate for the city to comment on any disputes Mr. Rupp has with the developers who funded the Northgate Parkway. Also, because Mr. Rupp has threatened litigation against the city in this matter, the city of Pocatello is unable to comment further at this time.”
When contacted Tuesday, Buck Swaney of Millennial Development said he was unaware of the tort claim, has not seen the document or been contacted about it and therefore he declined to comment.
The tort claim states the Rupp property consists of a 930-acre farm with water rights that originated when one of the first settlers of the area, Rupp ancestors Henry Jensen and his family, arrived in 1923. Since then, the farm has been passed down the generations and is now preserved in the Rupp family trusts, which have six living original beneficiaries and 95 living contingent beneficiaries.
When the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Bannock County, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Chubbuck-based Portneuf Development and Millennial Development began the process to construct the Northgate interchange — a road project that linked Olympus Drive in Pocatello and Siphon Road in Chubbuck to Interstate 15 — the Rupp trusts planned to devote about 40 percent of the family's land, approximately 380 acres, toward commercial and high-density residential development as part of the Northgate development, the tort claim says.
“This would not only benefit the numerous trust beneficiaries, but also the community as a whole — both in terms of job creation and much needed affordable housing in the region allowing families to live and work in the area,” according to the tort claim.
In March 2018, a road design of Northgate Parkway that Millennial Development submitted to ITD, which was accepted, included an access point from the Rupp property. The 380 acres of land owned by the Rupp family is located on both sides of the arterial street and would require the construction of an access point for development to occur on those acres.
“This access point was negotiated between the trust and Millennial as part of the 150-foot right-of-way width and approximately 30 acres purchased by Millennial necessary to complete (Northgate Parkway),” the tort claim said. “The parties agreed that part of the consideration paid for (Northgate Parkway) would include the Rupp intersection, along with water and sewer stubs and sewer line at no cost to the trust. In fact, the purchase price paid by Millennial was substantially lower than fair market value, again in consideration of the promised Rupp property access point.”
The Rupp family trusts, in anticipation of the expected Northgate development, began exploring options for annexation of the 380 acres and were initially interested in having that land annexed into Pocatello, the tort claim said.
However, after a year it became apparent that the more “viable and economic choice” was to have the land annexed into Chubbuck, according to the tort claim.
If the Rupp family were to have their land annexed into Pocatello, not only would they need to spend approximately $4 million to $5 million to build a sewer pump and lift station, but Pocatello wanted the trusts to provide most of the Rupp family's water rights to be used on other Northgate developments for two-plus years, the tort claim states.
“Alternatively, the city of Chubbuck was in a position to provide a water and sewer system to the (Rupps' land) at a cost of only $300,000 to the trust,” the tort claim says. “Thus, to fulfill its fiduciary obligations to its beneficiaries which includes sound financial management, the only real option the Rupp Family Trust had was to annex the property into Chubbuck.”
The Rupp family’s 380 acres of land was annexed into Chubbuck on Dec. 19, 2018. Immediately afterward, the Rupp family was shut out of all future conversations about the Northgate development and “on several occasions, the Rupp family was told directly and indirectly that the Rupp property, including its water rights, would become part of (Pocatello) whether they wanted to or not,” according to the tort claim.
When construction of the Northgate Parkway occurred, Lavelle Rupp and his family were perplexed that not only was the access point to their 380 acres excluded, but barriers were installed at the designated point of access, states the tort claim.
Numerous attempts by the Rupp family to inquire about and remedy the situation were ignored, the tort claim says.
“Instead, Millennial and its partners were working hand in glove with the city of Pocatello to serve their own interests — which included the city's intent to deprive the Rupp Family Trust of its development rights and effectively compel the trust to sell the Rupp property to Millennial or its other related entities at a fraction of its value,” according to the tort claim.
Then in March 2020, the Pocatello City Council annexed into the city the right-of-way that the Rupp family had donated. However, “in a blatant act of deception to the (Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission) and City Council, city employees and Millennial agents did not disclose the developer had only used 130 feet of the 150 feet width of the right-of-way purchased from the trust," the tort claim states.
“As such, a ten feet wide strip on each side of the (Northgate Parkway) was annexed into the city of Pocatello," according to the tort claim. “The map marking the annexation presented to the City Council and the public did not show the 10-foot-wide strip. This now meant that the city of Pocatello had, without any prior notice or disclosure, effectively taken control of and permanently restricted the Rupp Family Trust from developing its own commercial and residential access points. In doing so, the city violated its own code.”
Pocatello annexing the 10 feet strips of land on both sides of Northgate Parkway after the road was installed without an access point to the Rupp property has thus prevented the Rupp family from constructing the access point themselves because Pocatello controls the rights, Olsen said.
According to Pocatello code, “The use of a ‘control strip’ intended to control or prevent the future extension of public facilities or development of adjacent land is prohibited.”
The tort claim also states that in the time since the illegal annexation of the 10-foot-wide strips, Pocatello has attempted to cover up the fraudulent act by expunging its records. The initial documents showing the access point from the Rupp property to Northgate Parkway have been removed from Pocatello’s website and were not provided to Olsen when he submitted a public records request, according to the tort claim.
“The damage to the Rupp Family Trust and its beneficiaries resulting from the city’s actions have already been felt,” the tort claim states. “The trust has already had to turn down multi-million dollar offers from potential commercial developers due to a lack of access — at a time when commercial and residential land value is at an all time high. The tangential effects of the city’s actions have also caused economic harm to the area and its communities. Due to the city’s willful and spiteful acts against the Rupp family, potential development along the prime real estate abutting the interstate has come to a standstill.”
The tort claim says $21 million is a “conservative estimate” of the development value of the Rupp property and Olsen said that he views that amount as the minimum amount of damages the Rupp family has incurred.
The tort claim requests Pocatello conduct a “written takings analysis” to remedy the situation.
“A written takings analysis applies when someone believes there has been a regulatory taking, which means the government has taken some action that affects a property right — in this case development rights,” Olsen said. “It’s an Idaho statute that requires the entity — in this case the city of Pocatello — to conduct an analysis of whether there has been a taking of property or not.”
Olsen said Pocatello has 45 days from Sept. 17 to conduct the analysis, but he likely will not wait the full 45 days to file a civil suit on the Rupp family's behalf against the city. Olsen also said he has reviewed this case extensively and is confident the Rupps can win the case.
“Because of the size of the claim, we reviewed this case with a fine-tooth comb, analyzing all documents and the timeline,” Olsen said. “I feel pretty confident about this claim. Hopefully, Pocatello will do the right thing, not only for the Rupp Family Trust but for the area as well."