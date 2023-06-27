POCATELLO — Adolescents and adults alike enjoyed the annual Go Skateboarding Day at the Ross Park skate park this past Wednesday. Darin Black, who goes by the nickname “D’Beau,” helped organize the event with the nonprofit group Southeast Idaho Skatepark Association.
“Go Skateboarding Day was (a) day that the industry started to get people to organize around the love of skateboarding,” Black said.
Black is the owner and operator of the board shop Deckadence, which provides a one-stop shop for all things skate- and snowboard related. Local sponsors and volunteers helped contribute to the skate day, with sizzling grilled food available to the attendees. A skate competition and a scavenger hunt were on the docket for some of the fun activities.
Dave and Tatyana Van Etten, president and vice president of the Southeast Idaho Skatepark Association, are dedicated to building a new skate park within the community. It’s been decades since the construction of the skate park within Pocatello. Much of the equipment has degraded over the years, including the cracking blacktop asphalt which can be painful to fall on.
It is the hope of both Black and the Skatepark Association that state funds can be allocated to updating and constructing a new skate park worthy of the area. The park would service not only skateboarders but rollerbladers, bikes and scooters as well. Beyond the scope of providing a safe and durable environment for participants to enjoy, both Black and the Ven Ettens hope to impart positive aspects of the culture. Exercise, socialization and personal growth are all characteristics of this way of life.
“Skateboarding is more than just a sport. It's a lifestyle. Once you get involved, it teaches you so many lifelong lessons, … teaches you to get back up when you get knocked down,” Black said. “It's always been like a compass for me pointing to true north. Skateboarding requires a mental fitness as well as a physical fitness. It's a perfectly suitable activity to stay healthy in mind, body and spirit.”
Getting traction with city leaders has been an uphill battle. A million dollars were committed to removing and rebuilding the shambling vestige of the Ross Park water slide, and the skate park organizations are attempting to convince state representatives that a skate park is worthy of their time and should be taken more seriously. Idaho’s absorption of the COVID relief funds has left the state with a surplus of over a billion dollars, allocating a fraction of the money for a series of one-time infrastructure and road projects.
A modern skate park could have a great potential for upside within the Pocatello and Chubbuck areas. Events could bring in money to the economy as well as people from out of town. Tourists passing through the Gate City would have additional spaces for recreational activities and support local business in the surrounding area.
Skating and its community seem like it could use a burgeoning of support from residents of Pocatello in creating validity and a serious commitment to breathing fresh life into areas for kids and adults to enjoy all the engaging aspects a skate park could offer.
“We really want to showcase our community because what you would notice when you delve a little deeper is that all of these kids have grown very close to one another. They all have come from very different backgrounds. And skateboarding is very accessible to people who have limited income. And then there's also the opposite end of the spectrum with people who have expendable income,” said Black on the importance of creating awareness in the community. "But one thing that they all share is their camaraderie, and they get a lot out of meeting one another and joining up and getting together and skateboarding, no matter who you are.”
