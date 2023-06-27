POCATELLO — Adolescents and adults alike enjoyed the annual Go Skateboarding Day at the Ross Park skate park this past Wednesday. Darin Black, who goes by the nickname “D’Beau,” helped organize the event with the nonprofit group Southeast Idaho Skatepark Association.

“Go Skateboarding Day was (a) day that the industry started to get people to organize around the love of skateboarding,” Black said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.