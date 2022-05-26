POCATELLO — It was Dakota’s furball features that attracted a Sun Valley family into purchasing her as a pet when she was a baby. She resembled a tabby kitten: a small pink tongue, whiskers as thin as spider silk, and tiny, vulnerable meows that invoked a need for those nearby to protect her.
Her owners kept her in their backyard on a harness and tether, loving and doting on her the way all new pet owners do.
But as time went on and Dakota started to mature into the Canada lynx she was, those penny-sized paws expanded — as did her body, claws and teeth.
“So now this little kitten has inch-long canines, huge paws bigger than a dog’s, sharp claws, and (this family) started realizing they got into more than they could handle,” said Krishna Strong, who became the primary zookeeper for Dakota when the Canada lynx was transported to a local Idaho zoo in 1998.
“It’s what happens when people buy wild animals as a pet,” Strong said. “They’re cute when they’re little, but then they’re wild and unpredictable and they’re very problematic to care for — and expensive. … Even wealthy people realize there’s a point where they’re not able to deal with that, so (this family) sought to give her a better home. Eventually she came to the zoo.”
At that time Strong was several years deep into her dream career as a zookeeper after earning her Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a minor in ecology and after picking up experience in field work out of state.
“It was a dream come true for me because zookeeping, unlike other field research, is where you get up-close, hands-on experience with animals,” she explained. “For field research you’re observing them from a distance and collecting information, but it’s remote and usually from a distance usually, unless it’s a rare occasion where you’re sedating an animal. But zookeeping you get to be face-to-face with these animals every day.”
As a primary carnivore area keeper, she spent eight- to 12-hour shifts each day working with black bears, mountain lions, bobcats, birds of prey and more. But it wasn’t until three years after she started working at the local zoo that she met Dakota and promptly fell in love.
“I was told that she was a pet Canada lynx and to help her transition, and that’s when I fell in love with her,” she said. “And I think the feeling was mutual. Our relationship went on from there.”
Though shy, as is characteristic to her species, Dakota opened up to Strong and developed a loving personality toward her, and the two created a close bond for their 13-year-long friendship.
“Dakota was a one-owner type animal,” Strong said. “She tolerated other keepers, but I took the time to establish that relationship early on. So I did most of her care throughout her life because she wouldn’t allow other people around her.”
The year Dakota passed away, 2011, was the same year Strong started writing a book that covered her experiences as a zookeeper and her unique relationship with the furry feline.
“Spirit of the Lynx: Dakota’s Story” details what life is like for exotic animals who are sold and purchased through an illegal pet industry, and how many of them are not as fortunate as Dakota, who was lucky enough to end up in a zoo. Strong also elaborates on the endangered status of Canada lynxes, which are endangered in most of the United States, and how they’re difficult to study in the wild.
“They have unique adaptations to where they live,” Strong said. “They usually live in areas above 7,000 feet, and they eat mainly snowshoe hare. So because they’re in the snow, their paws act like snow-shoes, so they have very specialized feet. And they are on the endangered species list. So that’s one aspect of my book is talking about endangered species in the wild and in captivity and their conservation.”
Strong finished and published her book around 2020 with Knight Bond Publishing and likens it to Joy Adamson’s “Born Free” series, an autobiographical record of the wildlife preservationist who cared for an orphaned lion cub and later set it free.
“Except my setting is in a zoo,” she explained. “Just a hands-on experience with an animal and building a relationship with it until the end of its life.”
While the book has been for sale at the Cottonwood Junction, Walrus and Carpenter Books and on Amazon, she hasn’t properly been able to introduce it to the public, which is why she will be holding a book signing on June 3 during Historic Downtown Pocatello’s First Friday Art Walk.
Interested buyers can stop by Cottonwood Junction from 5 to 8 p.m. to meet Strong and purchase a copy of her book, which includes photos of her experiences with Dakota and artwork illustrated by Anne Merkley.
“Really what I say in the book is she rescued me,” Strong said. “My entire relationship with her took me to a depth I had never been to … emotionally. I was basically obsessed with her. My whole life became this animal. She consumed every minute of my thoughts, everything, from the moment she got there to the moment she passed. She rescued me.”
The Cottonwood Junction is located at 141 N. Main St. Colored copies of “Spirit of the Lynx: Dakota’s Story” will be sold for $25 while black-and-white copies will be sold for $15.