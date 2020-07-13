POCATELLO — Valkyrie now has a lot more to take in with her eagle eyes.
Zoo Idaho recently unveiled a new exhibit for the bald eagle, expanding the space in her enclosure from 300 square feet to 1,300 square feet. The new exhibit also has three perches, compared with a single perch in her previous home.
And when she sits on her perch, Valkyrie has a 360-degree view of her surroundings, whereas before her view was limited to the elk exhibit.
Zoo Idaho Superintendent Peter Pruett explained the local facility rescues native animals that couldn’t survive in the wild. Valkyrie has poor vision in one eye — eagles rely on their keen eyesight to search their surroundings for prey while perched — and other disabilities would prevent her from soaring and hunting.
In her new habitat, however, she can at least exhibit some wild eagle behavior — free to study her surroundings with more room to fly and perch.
“She’s using all of the perches and she’s doing quite well,” Pruett said. “Her behavior says she’s enjoying her exhibit. She’s using every aspect of it.”
The exhibit opened in early June, built with a $2,800 donation and donated labor from Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck. City staff also provided in-house labor, limiting the cost of the project to about $7,500.
Pruett said the zoo began planning the eagle exhibit three years ago, after it completed a new entrance with an accessible pathway. The new entrance changed the pathway inside of the zoo to an old concrete pool that housed waterfowl and wasn’t up to standards.
Pruett said the zoo filled in that pool to make the new eagle exhibit. Valkyrie was previously housed in an octagonal enclosure that also contained areas for a Swainson’s hawk and a turkey vulture. The zoo’s porcupine has been moved into the former, eagle area, which was small but nonetheless met minimum standards.
Pruett said the zoo plans to build new enclosures for the hawk and vulture in the vicinity and will give the porcupine use of the entire octagonal enclosure. The zoo also plans to add some shade structures and rest areas, he said.
The zoo also has a new wetland area under development, where it will keep and breed trumpeter swans.
“A lot of the wetland plants we planted last year are really starting to come and fill in,” Pruett said.
He said the zoo planted another 8,600 plants at the wetland this spring. The many bugs that will be attracted to the wetland should eventually provide food for native bats at a bat condominium built in the vicinity this spring.
Pruett said a survey conducted last year by Brigham Young University-Idaho confirmed there are four species of wild bats near the zoo. Wild bats should soon discover the condominium and inhabit it, he said.
The zoo is now open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days per week. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo’s staff are wearing masks when they encounter visitors. A sanitizer station has been set up for visitors and staff, and guests are asked to keep at least 6 feet of space from other groups.
Pruett said traffic at the zoo was slow during June, but there’s been a steadier flow of visitors during July.