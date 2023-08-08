Empower

Last month the Veachs held their first Empower Women Workshop with speakers including RaNae McKee and Colette Butler.

 Photo courtesy of Kylie Veach

POCATELLO — With teen depression and suicide rates rising in the United States, a local couple is offering a teen workshop to help area youth manage their mental health and provide a safe environment where teens can learn about overcoming life obstacles.

Held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, the workshop will be offered to youth ages 10 to 18 and is an interactive experience that will focus on kindness, social media, mental health and more. It will feature multiple speakers including Katie Cooper, who lost her teenage son, Kade Cooper, to suicide in 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.