POCATELLO — With teen depression and suicide rates rising in the United States, a local couple is offering a teen workshop to help area youth manage their mental health and provide a safe environment where teens can learn about overcoming life obstacles.
Held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, the workshop will be offered to youth ages 10 to 18 and is an interactive experience that will focus on kindness, social media, mental health and more. It will feature multiple speakers including Katie Cooper, who lost her teenage son, Kade Cooper, to suicide in 2021.
In addition to Cooper, community members involved in the mental health field and teen education will also speak, including Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor Bill McKee, CEO of TanaBell Health Services Troy Bell, and School District 25 Director of Curriculum Amy Bowie. RaNae McKee, who spoke at last month’s 2023 Empower Women Workshop, will also be a speaker.
“One of our speakers, RaNae McKee, had two strokes, a heart attack, brain surgery and was in a coma for almost a month,” said Kylie Veach, one of the organizers of the workshops and a supervisor of the youth respite program at Center Counseling. “She literally died and they revived her back, but said she would never live again or if she did she would be a vegetable. She lost her cerebellum and now struggles with balance and major pain. She taught on her thoughts, feelings and actions and how her thoughts affect her feelings which affect her actions. We each have control of those thoughts and can learn to change our negative thoughts. She is truly a living miracle."
Veach launched the workshops this year with her husband, William, after witnessing the decline in mental health around the area as well as seeing how overwhelmed waiting lists of local counseling practices have become. The pair decided to offer workshops to teens and women first to gauge the level of interest from the community, and they hope to bring workshops to men and adults who struggle with depression and anxiety in the near future.
Last month’s women’s workshop went well, she explained, and included speakers such as RaNae McKee, Brandi Evans, Kris Bell and others, as well as Colette Butler, a popular YouTube star who some may know as Mom Shaytard.
"The Empower Women Workshop was such a fun time to unite with other women and share in our good and hard times,” Veach said. “Colette Butler and RaNae McKee were the main speakers and shared their own personal hard times and how they were able to overcome. We loved hearing their stories and personal growth from the trials."
For the Empower Teen Workshop, parents are invited to come to Cooper’s speech about her son and the Q & A on Friday. Zoom options are available for those unable to come to the physical location at 820 E. Young St., and lunch will be provided for both days. For those interested in signing up their youth or want to learn more about the workshop, visit www.empower-workshops.com.
