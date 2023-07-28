Ambulance
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A young woman was rushed to the hospital early Friday evening after hitting her head on a rock along the Portneuf River in Lava Hot Springs.

The 19-year-old woman was walking on a trail along the river around 6:20 p.m. when she slipped, fell and hit her head on the rock, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.

