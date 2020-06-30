IDAHO FALLS - Early this Saturday morning, several people called dispatch to report a young bull elk moving through neighborhoods on the West side near the airport. The elk was first reported on Carmel Street, then Broadway and Grandview in Idaho Falls beginning around 6 a.m.
IFPD officers tracked him down in the area of North Skyline Drive and Federal Way near Fed Ex and the Idaho Falls airport. Officers kept an eye on the elk and contained him in the area until an Idaho Fish and Game Officer could arrive. The elk was safely tranquilized and has been released back into the wild no worse for wear from his adventure.