POCATELLO — The Pocatello Institute and Latter-day Saint Student Association (LDSSA) have resumed their classes and activities this fall, and officials are encouraging young adults to get involved in the programs.
“They can come to know Jesus Christ better, learn to serve one another and be around many people of faith,” said Steven Packer, director of the Pocatello Institute.
The religious institute, which is associated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is located at 1011 E. Carter in Pocatello, adjacent to ISU’s campus.
Packer says young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can participate in the classes they’re offering this semester. Most are taking place in person, but there are a few online courses as well.
The classes focus on a variety of subjects: the scriptures, missionary preparation, church history, Jesus Christ and His gospel and eternal families.
“Our purpose is to help youth and young adults understand and rely on the teachings and Atonement of Jesus Christ, qualify for the blessings of the temple, and prepare themselves, their families, and others for eternal life with their Father in Heaven,” Packer said.
While classes have already started, Packer says students can enroll at any time during the semester. Those who are interested in learning more can stop by the Pocatello Institute.
The associated LDSSA club at ISU, which helps young adults stay active in their faith and encourages them to participate in positive activities, is also hoping more young adults will get involved.
The club has planned a variety of activities this fall.
Members recently participated in ISU’s Homecoming festivities and held a blood drive.
Brian Ricks, the institute’s faculty advisor for LDSSA, said they’re currently involved in a service project. They’re weaving sleeping mats out of plastic bags that will go to people in need throughout the world.
LDSSA is also planning a Halloween dance later this month and wants to hold an interfaith caroling activity on campus sometime after Thanksgiving.
Ricks said one of the LDSSA’s goals this year is to create a stronger sense of community on campus by doing more with other religious groups and organizations.
“A major push for these students (is to build a) greater sense of unity on campus between groups,” Ricks said, adding that it takes everyone working together to do so.
Those interested in joining LDSSA or working with the club on a campus or community project can stop by the Pocatello Institute or email Ricks at ricksbw@churchofjesuschrist.org for more information.
Packer believes young adults who sign up for the Pocatello Institute and LDSSA programs can benefit from their participation.
“When young adults actively participate in institute, they increase their commitment to the Savior as they have spiritual experiences focused in the scriptures,” according to information that Packer provided to the Journal. “Institute provides an opportunity to find relevant answers to life’s questions while learning from and sharing with others who are in similar circumstances.”