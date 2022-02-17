Yellowstone National Park announced Monday that it’s moving ahead with work to improve cellphone and internet service in developed parts of the park.
Park officials wrote in a news release that the upgrades will involve the installation of 187 miles of fiber optic cable along park roads. Diamond Communications LLC will do the work, but can’t begin until a right-of-way permit is issued.
The release said work would begin in 2023 if the permit is approved this year.
Park officials put the proposal out for public comment in October 2020 and March 2021. It does not call for the installation of any new cellular towers.
The upgrades are meant to improve on the park’s existing microwave radio system, which was installed between 1979 and 1990. Officials wrote in the release that the system is unreliable and doesn’t meet the park’s needs. In 2021, the park’s service provider repaired the system 66 times.
The upgrades will allow the park to get rid of more than two dozen pieces of “antiquated and obsolete” equipment on numerous mountaintops and backcountry sites, the release said.
It’s also expected to improve connection speeds.
About 8% of the park is covered by cellular service. The coverage is meant to provide service in developed areas and not in the backcountry. The park said there’s no plan to expand service beyond the existing coverage area.
Plans are moving forward to move cell towers from the tops of ridges to less visible sites in developed areas at Old Faithful and Mammoth Hot Springs.
The fiber optic cables will be buried along park roadways. The company will pay up-front construction costs.